Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Expands By 833.3%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the October 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,855,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RBGLY stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 275,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,419. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

