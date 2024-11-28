Short Interest in PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Drops By 34.5%

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

