Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declines By 41.3%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 50,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,136. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 909,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 59,926 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

