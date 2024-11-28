Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declines By 41.3%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 50,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,136. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
