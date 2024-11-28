Short Interest in Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Decreases By 35.8%

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 415,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mobix Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 3,507,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,985. Mobix Labs has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobix Labs

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mobix Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Mobix Labs worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

