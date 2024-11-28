Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Grows By 500.0%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lonza Group Trading Down 2.1 %

LZAGY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.49. 27,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

