Short Interest in Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Decreases By 42.9%

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGN remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 283,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,777. Livento Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities.

