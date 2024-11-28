Short Interest in Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Decreases By 42.9%

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Livento Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGN remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 283,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,777. Livento Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Livento Group Company Profile
