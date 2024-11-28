Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Expands By 106.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP remained flat at $24.57 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,555. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 352,986 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 182,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 400.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

