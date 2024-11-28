Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Expands By 1,100.0%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hysan Development Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hysan Development stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 8.76%. Hysan Development’s payout ratio is currently 1.10%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

