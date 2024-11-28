Short Interest in Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Drops By 99.7%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the October 31st total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hunting Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $4.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Hunting has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.74.
Hunting Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hunting
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.