Short Interest in Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Drops By 99.7%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the October 31st total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $4.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Hunting has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

