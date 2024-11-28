Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Increases By 171.5%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FSNUY

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.4 %

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.05. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.