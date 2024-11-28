Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Increases By 171.5%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
