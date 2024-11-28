Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Expands By 154.8%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

