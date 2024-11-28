Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Expands By 503.1%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 503.1% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Evogene Stock Performance
Shares of EVGN stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
Institutional Trading of Evogene
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
