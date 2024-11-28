Short Interest in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Expands By 657.6%

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a growth of 657.6% from the October 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Envoy Medical Price Performance
COCH stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Envoy Medical has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $11.46.
Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envoy Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCH
About Envoy Medical
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envoy Medical
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.