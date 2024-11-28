Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Decreases By 83.3%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dundee Stock Down 1.5 %
DDEJF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 50.44, a quick ratio of 50.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Dundee Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.