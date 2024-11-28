Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Decreases By 83.3%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dundee Stock Down 1.5 %

DDEJF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 50.44, a quick ratio of 50.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Dundee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

