Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Grows By 140.0%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

City Developments Price Performance

Shares of CDEVY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,086. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. City Developments has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

