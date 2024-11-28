Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Decreases By 48.9%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,200 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 2,295,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

