Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Drops By 62.0%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CEA Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 4,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.07.
CEA Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CEA Industries
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.