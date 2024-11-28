Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Drops By 62.0%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 4,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

