Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Drops By 98.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,474. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
Read More
