Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Drops By 49.2%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 114,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.