Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Decreases By 69.2%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF remained flat at $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.