Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Increases By 480.0%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 23.0 %

NASDAQ AUROW opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.20.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

