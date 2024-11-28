Short Interest in AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Decreases By 38.4%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 617.0 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at C$20.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.12. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.65.

Get AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.