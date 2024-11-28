SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Update

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DYTA stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $32.36.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

