Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Sells $85,235.63 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $85,235.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,425,437.26. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $9,748.11.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of SERV stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth $148,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SERV. Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

