Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sentage Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNTG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 7,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Sentage has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

