Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sentage Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of SNTG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 7,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Sentage has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.45.
Sentage Company Profile
