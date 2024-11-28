SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.