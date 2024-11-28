SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SenesTech Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
SenesTech Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SenesTech
- Stock Average Calculator
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.