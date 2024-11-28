Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.03 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.290-0.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

SMTC opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. Semtech has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

