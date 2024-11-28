Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Sega Sammy Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

