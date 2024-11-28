Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Lower Earnings for Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shift4 Payments in a report released on Tuesday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.15.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

