Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,647 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SEA by 28.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after buying an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

NYSE SE opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 759.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

