Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Samuel Heath & Sons Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Samuel Heath & Sons stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 333.70. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 440 ($5.58).

About Samuel Heath & Sons

Samuel Heath & Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

