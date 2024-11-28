Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Samuel Heath & Sons Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Samuel Heath & Sons stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 333.70. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 440 ($5.58).
About Samuel Heath & Sons
