Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.
SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sage Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
SAGE opened at $5.55 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
