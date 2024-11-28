RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 15.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of General Electric by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 93,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 84.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research increased their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.44. General Electric has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

