RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $101,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,178,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11,349.2% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 967,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,895,000 after purchasing an additional 958,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMD opened at $136.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average of $154.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

