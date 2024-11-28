RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,020 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 317,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 203,689 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

