RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

