RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 326,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $149.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.