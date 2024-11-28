Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAGQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to provide (-1x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

