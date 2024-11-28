Rodney Christo Sells 9,916 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $125,635.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rodney Christo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Rodney Christo sold 65,084 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $814,851.68.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $900,750.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $885,000.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.82, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.