Rodney Christo Sells 65,084 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 65,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $814,851.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rodney Christo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $125,635.72.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $900,750.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $885,000.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCCS

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after buying an additional 4,225,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,281 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after purchasing an additional 857,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.