Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

