Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance
RPI.UN stock opened at C$30.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$27.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.65.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
