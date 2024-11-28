Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

RPI.UN stock opened at C$30.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$27.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.65.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.