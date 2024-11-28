Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.64. Replimune Group shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 561,791 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $961.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

