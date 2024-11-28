Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in November

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.4 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Regis Resources stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns interest in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

