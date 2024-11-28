Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in November

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.4 days.
Regis Resources Stock Performance
Regis Resources stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.
About Regis Resources
