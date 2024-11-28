Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Peter Benz Sells 22,300 Shares of Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Benz sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $834,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,071.38. The trade was a 21.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Red Violet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.20 million, a P/E ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Red Violet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 157.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

