Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2024

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLREGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.21. 3,530,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,412,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 122,441 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 645.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 668,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 578,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.