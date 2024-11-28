Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.21. 3,530,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,412,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 122,441 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 645.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 668,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 578,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

