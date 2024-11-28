REACT Group (LON:REAT) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.79 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.16). 75,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 45,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.17).

REACT Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of £19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,100.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.98.

About REACT Group

(Get Free Report)

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.