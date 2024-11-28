Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Rail Vision Stock Performance
Shares of Rail Vision stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,651. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35.
Rail Vision Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rail Vision
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.