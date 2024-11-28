Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

Shares of Rail Vision stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,651. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

