Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 13500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Quorum Information Technologies from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Quorum Information Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

Featured Articles

