Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 9,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Questor Technology Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
Questor Technology Company Profile
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services clean combustion systems in Canada and the United States. Its technology enables its customers to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns, and enhance safety at industrial sites.
